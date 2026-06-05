Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $77.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as low as $52.40 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 867920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.36.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Josh Silverman bought 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,550.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 378,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,432,099.60. This trade represents a 9.31% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782. Insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Negative Sentiment: Shake Shack’s reduced Q2 and FY26 guidance is the main driver behind the stock’s decline, with the company lowering revenue, restaurant-level margin, and EBITDA expectations amid macro uncertainty. Article Title

Shake Shack’s reduced Q2 and FY26 guidance is the main driver behind the stock’s decline, with the company lowering revenue, restaurant-level margin, and EBITDA expectations amid macro uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky announced multiple investigations into potential securities fraud claims, citing investor losses after Shake Shack’s guidance cuts and subsequent downward revisions. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky announced multiple investigations into potential securities fraud claims, citing investor losses after Shake Shack’s guidance cuts and subsequent downward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP also launched an investor investigation, adding to legal overhang and signaling possible class-action risk for shareholders. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP also launched an investor investigation, adding to legal overhang and signaling possible class-action risk for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets following the guidance reset, including BNP Paribas Exane and Robert W. Baird, reinforcing concerns that near-term earnings expectations have come down. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,535,000 after buying an additional 450,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 285.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,949,000 after buying an additional 434,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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