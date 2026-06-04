Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.48.

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Shake Shack Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $335,311. This represents a 22.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumaiya Balbale acquired 4,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.42 per share, with a total value of $249,856.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,407 shares in the company, valued at $823,457.94. The trade was a 43.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Shake Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Shake Shack

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Negative Sentiment: Shake Shack lowered Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue, same-store sales, margin, and EBITDA targets, which signals slower growth and weaker profitability than previously expected. Shake Shack Provides Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Business Update

Shake Shack lowered Q2 and full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue, same-store sales, margin, and EBITDA targets, which signals slower growth and weaker profitability than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts responded to the guidance reset by cutting price targets or downgrading the stock, adding to sentiment pressure on SHAK. Shake Shack stock under pressure as analysts cut ratings following lowered outlook

Several analysts responded to the guidance reset by cutting price targets or downgrading the stock, adding to sentiment pressure on SHAK. Negative Sentiment: Shake Shack is facing additional headline risk from shareholder investigations and law-firm alerts tied to the abrupt outlook reduction, which can keep the stock volatile. SHAK SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Investigates Shake Shack for Possible Securities Law Violations

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

Further Reading

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