Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11), reports. The company had revenue of $366.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.76%.The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Shake Shack's conference call:

Q1 total revenue was $366.7M (+14.3%) with same‑Shack sales +4.6% (traffic +1.4%), but adjusted EBITDA fell to $37M (-9.3% Y/Y) and management broadened 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $230M–$245M .

Q1 total revenue was $366.7M (+14.3%) with same‑Shack sales +4.6% (traffic +1.4%), but adjusted EBITDA fell to $37M (-9.3% Y/Y) and management broadened 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to . Shake Shack opened a record 17 company‑operated Shacks in Q1 and raised its 2026 company‑operated development target to 60–65 new Shacks , supporting accelerated unit growth despite higher near‑term pre‑opening costs.

Shake Shack opened a record 17 company‑operated Shacks in Q1 and raised its 2026 company‑operated development target to , supporting accelerated unit growth despite higher near‑term pre‑opening costs. Management announced Project Catalyst (Qu POS/KDS rollouts, AI tools, unified data/analytics) and a loyalty platform (late 2026) intended to boost restaurant productivity, personalized engagement, and long‑term G&A leverage.

Management announced (Qu POS/KDS rollouts, AI tools, unified data/analytics) and a loyalty platform (late 2026) intended to boost restaurant productivity, personalized engagement, and long‑term G&A leverage. Culinary and digital initiatives are driving momentum — the new baby back rib sandwich and mac & cheese have exceeded expectations and May traffic, while app downloads and digital guest counts rose >35% YoY and digital guest LTV is up ~20%.

Culinary and digital initiatives are driving momentum — the new baby back rib sandwich and mac & cheese have exceeded expectations and May traffic, while app downloads and digital guest counts rose >35% YoY and digital guest LTV is up ~20%. The licensed business faced near‑term pressure from the Middle East conflict (temporary closures of 17 licensed Shacks and weaker tourism), leading to a reduced licensed revenue outlook of $57M–$59M for 2026.

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Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. 4,995,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 258 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $26,370.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,735.64. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,535,000 after acquiring an additional 450,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company's stock worth $206,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,839 shares of the company's stock worth $121,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 586,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,949,000 after purchasing an additional 434,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 target price on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.92.

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Shake Shack News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shake Shack updated its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $424 million-$428 million, above the consensus estimate, which could help offset some of the earnings disappointment. Shake Shack Appoints Michelle Hook as Chief Financial Officer

Shake Shack updated its Q2 2026 revenue guidance to $424 million-$428 million, above the consensus estimate, which could help offset some of the earnings disappointment. Positive Sentiment: Shake Shack appointed Michelle Hook as CFO, a move that may be viewed as supportive for financial discipline and execution. Shake Shack Appoints Michelle Hook as Chief Financial Officer

Shake Shack appointed Michelle Hook as CFO, a move that may be viewed as supportive for financial discipline and execution. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $85 from $100 but kept a neutral rating, signaling a more measured view rather than a strong bearish call.

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $85 from $100 but kept a neutral rating, signaling a more measured view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $100 from $124 while maintaining an outperform rating, still implying confidence in longer-term upside.

BNP Paribas Exane cut its target to $100 from $124 while maintaining an outperform rating, still implying confidence in longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reduced its target to $96 from $118 and reiterated overweight, reflecting lower near-term expectations but a positive stance on the shares.

Barclays reduced its target to $96 from $118 and reiterated overweight, reflecting lower near-term expectations but a positive stance on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $80 from $100 and kept an equal weight rating, adding to the post-earnings analyst caution.

Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $80 from $100 and kept an equal weight rating, adding to the post-earnings analyst caution. Neutral Sentiment: New articles and commentary on the earnings call, valuation, and shareholder-loss investigation add headline noise, but the core stock move is being driven mainly by the Q1 miss and reduced analyst targets.

New articles and commentary on the earnings call, valuation, and shareholder-loss investigation add headline noise, but the core stock move is being driven mainly by the Q1 miss and reduced analyst targets. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue and earnings both missed Wall Street estimates, and the company swung to a loss amid higher costs and softer traffic in some markets. Shake Shack shares crater 30% after burger chain reports operating loss

Q1 revenue and earnings both missed Wall Street estimates, and the company swung to a loss amid higher costs and softer traffic in some markets. Negative Sentiment: CEO commentary about declining tourism in major urban markets, especially New York City, points to a demand headwind that could pressure near-term sales.

CEO commentary about declining tourism in major urban markets, especially New York City, points to a demand headwind that could pressure near-term sales. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder investigation by Johnson Fistel may increase legal overhang and adds another concern for investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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