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Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shandong Weigao hit a new 52-week low of $0.4419, trading down about 2.3% with only 200 shares traded and sitting well below its 50-day ($0.61) and 200-day ($0.66) moving averages.
  • The stock's outlook was softened after Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "neutral", and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of "Hold."
  • The company is a China-based manufacturer of single-use medical devices, including infusion sets, syringes, catheters, blood filters and related disposable medical consumables.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.4419 and last traded at $0.4419, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.4525.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHWGF

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: SHWGF is a China-based manufacturer of single-use medical devices and medical polymer products. Headquartered in Weihai, Shandong Province, the company operates under the umbrella of the Weigao Group and focuses on the development, production and distribution of disposable medical consumables.

The company's product portfolio encompasses infusion and transfusion sets, disposable syringes, intravenous catheters, blood filters and apheresis sets, as well as devices for enteral nutrition and medical-grade tubing.

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