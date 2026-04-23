Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Shangri-La Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHALY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.3170 and last traded at $11.3170, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

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Shangri-La Asia Trading Down 4.5%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited is a Hong Kong–based hospitality group principally engaged in the development, ownership and operation of luxury hotels, resorts and serviced apartments. The company's flagship brand, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, encompasses properties that feature high-end accommodations, specialty dining venues, spa and wellness facilities, and meeting and event spaces tailored for both leisure and business travelers. In addition to its core Shangri-La portfolio, the company manages a range of complementary brands, including Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen and Traders Hotels, each designed to address distinct market segments within the hotel industry.

Since its establishment in 1971 by entrepreneur Robert Kuok, Shangri-La Asia has expanded its footprint across more than 20 countries and territories.

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