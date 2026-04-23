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Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Shangri-La Asia logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Shangri‑La Asia hit a new 52-week low of $11.3170 on Thursday, trading down about 4.5% with only 107 shares changing hands.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (approximately $11.63 and $11.61), indicating technical weakness.
  • The Hong Kong–based luxury hotel operator (brands include Shangri‑La, Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen and Traders) reports solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.84, current ratio 1.86) and moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 1.11).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shangri-La Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHALY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.3170 and last traded at $11.3170, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Shangri-La Asia Trading Down 4.5%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Shangri-La Asia

(Get Free Report)

Shangri-La Asia Limited is a Hong Kong–based hospitality group principally engaged in the development, ownership and operation of luxury hotels, resorts and serviced apartments. The company's flagship brand, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, encompasses properties that feature high-end accommodations, specialty dining venues, spa and wellness facilities, and meeting and event spaces tailored for both leisure and business travelers. In addition to its core Shangri-La portfolio, the company manages a range of complementary brands, including Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen and Traders Hotels, each designed to address distinct market segments within the hotel industry.

Since its establishment in 1971 by entrepreneur Robert Kuok, Shangri-La Asia has expanded its footprint across more than 20 countries and territories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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