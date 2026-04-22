Shannon Lucas Sells 11,676 Shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 11,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $228,265.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,370,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,801,055.90. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,874 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $340,486.96.

On Monday, April 13th, Shannon Lucas sold 25,621 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $462,459.05.

On Thursday, April 9th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,069 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $490,219.59.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shannon Lucas sold 12,008 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $216,264.08.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 11,283 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $203,094.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,500 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $244,215.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Shannon Lucas sold 13,389 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $242,207.01.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Shannon Lucas sold 868 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $15,632.68.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Shannon Lucas sold 24,429 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $442,164.90.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Shannon Lucas sold 9,763 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $180,029.72.

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Slide Insurance Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. 1,038,795 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,798. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Slide Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital upgraded Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Slide Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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