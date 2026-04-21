Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Board of Directors

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. 6,611,470 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,799. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 14,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $974,956.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,912.01. This trade represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Further Reading

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