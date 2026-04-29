SharkNinja (SN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $1.3772 billion for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. 117,788 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,962. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $76.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.90.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $991,844.28. This trade represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in SharkNinja by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,053 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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