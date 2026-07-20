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SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded SharonAI Holdings (NASDAQ: SHAZ) from hold to sell, adding a bearish signal to the stock’s analyst coverage.
  • Despite that cut, the broader analyst picture is mixed: three analysts rate the stock a buy, one a hold, and one a sell, with an average rating of hold and an average price target of $84.67.
  • The company recently reported a loss of $1.43 per share on just $0.29 million in revenue, while shares opened at $63.64 and have been highly volatile over the past year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAZ

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of SHAZ opened at $63.64 on Monday. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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