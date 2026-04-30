Shawbrook Group's (SHAW) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 price target on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.94% from the company's current price.

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Shawbrook Group Price Performance

LON SHAW traded down GBX 2 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 330. 610,927 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,600. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.58. Shawbrook Group has a one year low of GBX 298.50 and a one year high of GBX 519. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shawbrook Group Company Profile

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance. The Business Finance segment includes propositions, such as the Regional Business Centers that provide finance solutions; Structured Finance proposition, which consists of lending to small and medium enterprise (SME) finance companies, and Specialist Sectors proposition, which consists of leasing and hire purchase finance solutions.

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