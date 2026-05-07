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Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Barclays reiterated a "Buy" rating on Shell, but analysts are mixed overall (four Buys vs. six Holds) and the consensus rating is "Hold" with a target price of GBX 3,550.
  • Shell reported a strong Q1 (nearly $7bn profit) and announced a $3.0bn share buyback plus an interim dividend, yet the stock fell to GBX 3,144.50 amid concerns about lower production from the Middle East conflict and the repeatability of trading-driven gains.
  • Insiders including Sinead Gorman and CEO Wael Sawan purchased shares (15,841 and 23,980 shares respectively) at GBX 3,011, indicating insider buying despite broader investor caution.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shell.

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 3,850 price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,550.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down GBX 67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 223,059,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,751,694. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,403.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,592. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,327.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,970.22. The stock has a market cap of £175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 15,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 earnings: Shell reported nearly $7bn in profit and beat analysts’ estimates, largely due to higher oil prices and a trading boost from Middle East disruption. NYTimes: Shell Reports Nearly $7 Billion Profit
  • Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: the company announced a $3.0bn share buyback programme (approx. three months) and an interim dividend of US$0.3906 per share — both supportive for EPS and shareholder value. Shell buyback announcement
  • Positive Sentiment: Asset development tie-up: Shell and INEOS agreed to pursue Gulf of Mexico exploration prospects, adding optional future production upside. INEOS, Shell to develop Gulf of Mexico prospects
  • Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio actions: Shell said it is reshaping its portfolio and highlighted operational focus amid “unprecedented disruption,” which is strategic but creates near-term execution questions. TipRanks: Shell reshapes portfolio
  • Negative Sentiment: Production warning: Shell flagged lower production prospects because of the Middle East conflict, which could pressure volumes and sustainable cash flow going forward. MSN: warns of lower production
  • Negative Sentiment: Investor caution on buybacks/quality of earnings: some reports say Shell slowed the pace of buybacks or delivered mixed messaging on capital returns; plus much of the profit uplift stems from trading and price spikes — investors are wary this may not be repeatable. This combination helps explain the stock decline despite the beat. Yahoo Finance: beats estimates, reduces buyback pace

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (LON:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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