Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 3,850 price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,550.

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Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down GBX 67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 223,059,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,751,694. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,403.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,592. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,327.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,970.22. The stock has a market cap of £175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 15,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Also, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 earnings: Shell reported nearly $7bn in profit and beat analysts’ estimates, largely due to higher oil prices and a trading boost from Middle East disruption. NYTimes: Shell Reports Nearly $7 Billion Profit

Strong Q1 earnings: Shell reported nearly $7bn in profit and beat analysts’ estimates, largely due to higher oil prices and a trading boost from Middle East disruption. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: the company announced a $3.0bn share buyback programme (approx. three months) and an interim dividend of US$0.3906 per share — both supportive for EPS and shareholder value. Shell buyback announcement

Capital returns: the company announced a $3.0bn share buyback programme (approx. three months) and an interim dividend of US$0.3906 per share — both supportive for EPS and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Asset development tie-up: Shell and INEOS agreed to pursue Gulf of Mexico exploration prospects, adding optional future production upside. INEOS, Shell to develop Gulf of Mexico prospects

Asset development tie-up: Shell and INEOS agreed to pursue Gulf of Mexico exploration prospects, adding optional future production upside. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio actions: Shell said it is reshaping its portfolio and highlighted operational focus amid “unprecedented disruption,” which is strategic but creates near-term execution questions. TipRanks: Shell reshapes portfolio

Portfolio actions: Shell said it is reshaping its portfolio and highlighted operational focus amid “unprecedented disruption,” which is strategic but creates near-term execution questions. Negative Sentiment: Production warning: Shell flagged lower production prospects because of the Middle East conflict, which could pressure volumes and sustainable cash flow going forward. MSN: warns of lower production

Production warning: Shell flagged lower production prospects because of the Middle East conflict, which could pressure volumes and sustainable cash flow going forward. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution on buybacks/quality of earnings: some reports say Shell slowed the pace of buybacks or delivered mixed messaging on capital returns; plus much of the profit uplift stems from trading and price spikes — investors are wary this may not be repeatable. This combination helps explain the stock decline despite the beat. Yahoo Finance: beats estimates, reduces buyback pace

About Shell

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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