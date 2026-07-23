Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the energy company's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock's previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shell to $122.40 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Shell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.19.

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Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 31.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the energy company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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