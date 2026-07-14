Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.73 and traded as high as $84.27. Shell shares last traded at $83.9320, with a volume of 6,091,496 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $235.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Shell by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the energy company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the energy company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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