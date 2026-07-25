Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $101.00 target price on shares of Shell and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.19.

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Shell Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Shell has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $247.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Shell by 452.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,296 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shell by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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