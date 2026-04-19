Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Shell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 70.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 31.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shell by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,402 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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