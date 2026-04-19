Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts’ consensus rating is "Hold" from 19 analysts (13 hold, 4 buy, 2 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $92.90.
  • Shares opened at $87.86 and trade within a 12‑month range of $63.88–$94.90; the company has a market cap of about $248.8 billion and a P/E of 14.64.
  • Shell missed quarterly EPS ($1.14 vs $1.21 expected) and revenue estimates, while analysts' views diverge—some raising targets (Piper Sandler $106) and others issuing downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Shell to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). Shell had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 70.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 31.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shell by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,086 shares of the energy company's stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,402 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shell Right Now?

Before you consider Shell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shell wasn't on the list.

While Shell currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime.
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines