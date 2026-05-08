Shell's (SHEL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 44 target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,824.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell
Shell Trading Down 1.0%
Shell stock opened at GBX 3,104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,331.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.70. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,403.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,592. The company has a market capitalization of £173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.
More Shell News
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected Q1 results: Shell reported roughly $6.9–7.0B in first-quarter profit, driven by higher oil prices and a boost to its trading unit amid disruption in the Middle East — this lifts near-term cash flow and supports earnings visibility. Shell reports bumper earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/increased: the Board announced a Q1 interim dividend of US$0.3906 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal for yield-focused investors. Shell plc First Quarter 2026 Interim Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Share buyback program launched: Shell announced a $3.0B share buyback programme (~three months) to reduce share capital, a clear cash-return signal that can support EPS and the share price. Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
- Positive Sentiment: Executed repurchases: the company repurchased 1.23M shares (and filed transactions in own shares for 7 May), showing buyback execution is already underway. This is immediately accretive to remaining holders. Shell Repurchases 1.23 Million Shares Transaction in Own Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm buys: Jefferies and Barclays have both reaffirmed "buy" ratings on SHEL, which can support investor confidence and limit downside. Jefferies reaffirms buy Barclays reaffirms buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio reshaping commentary: management highlighted active portfolio moves alongside Q1 results; longer-term impact depends on execution and which assets are divested or acquired. Shell lifts Q1 2026 earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Operational warning from Middle East conflict: Shell cautioned that the Iran-related disruptions could reduce production, a medium-term risk to volumes and underlying organic growth. That raises uncertainty about sustainability of elevated earnings. Shell warns of lower production
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction: despite the strong headline numbers, some outlets note the stock has fallen on investor concerns around buyback pacing and uncertain forward production — signalling profit-taking and short-term volatility. Why the stock is falling
Shell Company Profile
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Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.
As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.
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