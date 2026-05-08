Shell's (SHEL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 44 target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,824.

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Shell Trading Down 1.0%

Shell stock opened at GBX 3,104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,331.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,973.70. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,403.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,592. The company has a market capitalization of £173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, for a total transaction of £476,972.51. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

More Shell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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