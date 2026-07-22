Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $92.8270 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 3.8%

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,021 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEN

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

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