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Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Shenzhou International Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shenzhou International shares gapped down pre-market from $6.17 to $5.9101 and last traded at $5.9101 on just 205 shares, an abrupt move on very light volume.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($7.27) and 200‑day ($7.94) moving averages, indicating technical weakness versus recent trends.
  • Shenzhou is a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer supplying major brands like Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma, and carries a consensus "Hold" rating (one analyst cited, Zacks raised to Hold).
  • Interested in Shenzhou International Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $5.9101. Shenzhou International Group shares last traded at $5.9101, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHZHY

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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