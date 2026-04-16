Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SHZHY

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

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