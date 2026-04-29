Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $377.00.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.30. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $301.58 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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