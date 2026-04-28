Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.500-11.900 EPS.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.51. 493,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $301.58 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Sherwin-Williams News

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About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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