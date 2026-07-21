Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $6.6021 billion for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $323.98 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $319.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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