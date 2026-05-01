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Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 14.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Shield Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 14.4% on Friday, trading as low as GBX 7.10 (last GBX 7.49) on a 229% spike in volume to about 6.6 million shares versus a ~2.0 million average.
  • Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharma marketing Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), launched in the U.S. via an exclusive multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris and licensed to partners outside the U.S.
  • The company has a market cap of £82.13m and a negative P/E (-3.85); the stock trades below both its 50‑day (GBX 8.81) and 200‑day (GBX 9.20) moving averages, signaling weak momentum despite a healthy quick ratio (2.16) and a sub‑1 current ratio (0.90).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX - Get Free Report) dropped 14.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 and last traded at GBX 7.49. Approximately 6,604,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,008,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75.

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -199.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S. with an exclusive, multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris Inc (Viatris). Outside of the U.S., the Company has licensed the rights to four specialty pharmaceutical companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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