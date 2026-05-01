Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Down 14.4% - What's Next?

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Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc ( LON:STX Get Free Report ) dropped 14.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 and last traded at GBX 7.49. Approximately 6,604,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,008,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of £82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -199.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S. with an exclusive, multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris Inc (Viatris). Outside of the U.S., the Company has licensed the rights to four specialty pharmaceutical companies.

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