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Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Shares Up 1.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Shield Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.6% to GBX 9.50 on Wednesday (intraday high GBX 9.70), but trading was light at 448,511 shares—about a 78% decline from the ~2.01M average session volume.
  • Financial/technical snapshot: Market cap £101.46M, negative PE (-4.75), 50‑day/200‑day SMAs at GBX 8.99/9.18, and mixed liquidity/leverage metrics (quick ratio 2.16, current ratio 0.90, debt‑to‑equity reported as negative).
  • Commercial-stage business: Shield markets Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol) for iron deficiency, has launched in the U.S. through an exclusive multi‑year commercial agreement with Viatris, and has licensed rights to partners outside the U.S.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shield Therapeutics.

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.70 and last traded at GBX 9.50. 448,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,006,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.35.

Shield Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.18. The company has a market capitalization of £101.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -199.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S. with an exclusive, multi-year commercial agreement with Viatris Inc (Viatris). Outside of the U.S., the Company has licensed the rights to four specialty pharmaceutical companies.

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