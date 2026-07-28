Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 7.8% Higher - Here's Why

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.8490. 483,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,980,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 195,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,095,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,594,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,026,381.55. The trade was a 13.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company's stock worth $426,869,000 after purchasing an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,612,000 after purchasing an additional 745,650 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company's stock worth $392,552,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company's stock worth $166,482,000 after buying an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,140 shares of the company's stock worth $76,577,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Further Reading

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