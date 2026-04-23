Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Posts Earnings Results

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shimano had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Shimano updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.311-0.311 EPS.

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Shimano Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,683. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Shimano has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.62.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

Further Reading

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