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Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Shimano logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • FY 2026 guidance: Shimano issued EPS guidance of about 0.31 and revenue guidance of $3.0 billion.
  • Stock reaction and metrics: Shares fell ~2.3%, opened at $10.40, with a market cap of $9.0 billion, a trailing P/E around 43.3 and a 52‑week range of $9.36–$15.16.
  • Recent quarter: Shimano reported quarterly EPS of $0.06 on revenue of $748.03 million, with a net margin of 7.12% and ROE of 2.86%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shimano.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.311-0.311 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion.

Shimano Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SMNNY stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Shimano has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The company had revenue of $748.03 million for the quarter. Shimano has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.315-0.315 EPS.

Shimano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

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