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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Shin-Etsu Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reported EPS $0.17 for the quarter with a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%.
  • SHECY stock opened at $21.71 (up ~2.4%), trading in a 12‑month range of $13.64–$22.52, with a market cap of $86.19 billion and a PE of 25.24.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 4.66, current ratio 6.26) and very low leverage (debt/equity 0.05); analysts and MarketBeat carry a consensus Hold rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 2.4%

SHECY stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHECY

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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