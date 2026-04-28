Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Announces Earnings Results

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

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Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 2.4%

SHECY stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHECY

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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