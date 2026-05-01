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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Shin-Etsu Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high — Shin-Etsu traded as high as $23.28 (last $23.14) on volume of 301,315, trading above its 50-day ($20.26) and 200-day ($17.47) moving averages.
  • Analyst stance is cautious: Zacks recently raised the stock to a "Hold" and MarketBeat's consensus rating is also "Hold," reflecting limited bullish conviction from analysts.
  • Solid fundamentals: the company shows very strong liquidity (current ratio 6.26, quick ratio 4.66), minimal leverage (debt/equity 0.05), a $91.87B market cap and P/E of 27.55; latest quarter revenue was $4.08B with $0.17 EPS and analysts expect about 0.93 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 301315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shin-Etsu Chemical has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHECY

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.50%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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