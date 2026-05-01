Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 301315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shin-Etsu Chemical has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHECY

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.50%.The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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