Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $20.71. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 281,675 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 2.6%

The business's 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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