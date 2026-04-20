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Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Shin-Etsu Chemical logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical's stock gapped down pre-market, opening at $20.71 after a $21.81 close and last trading at $21.32 on volume of 281,675 shares, about a 2.6% decline.
  • Zacks Research recently raised the shares to a Hold, and the MarketBeat average analyst rating is currently Hold (based on one analyst).
  • The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion and a P/E of 24.71, with strong liquidity and low leverage (quick ratio 4.66, current ratio 6.26, debt-to-equity 0.05); it reported $0.22 EPS on $4.22 billion revenue last quarter and a net margin of 18.96%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $20.71. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 281,675 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shin-Etsu Chemical currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 2.6%

The business's 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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