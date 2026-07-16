Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Jefferies Financial Group

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGIOY. Zacks Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR currently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $881.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.52 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 41.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

Further Reading

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