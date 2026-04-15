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Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Price Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.5% to $9.97 on Wednesday, but the decline occurred on extremely thin volume (223 shares vs. an average of 98,614), indicating the move may not reflect broad selling pressure.
  • Goldman Sachs moved the ADR to a "Hold" and the stock also carries a consensus Hold rating from analysts.
  • The company recently beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.28 vs. $0.19; revenue $966.5M vs. $848.4M), shows strong liquidity and negligible debt (current ratio 5.84, debt/equity 0.01), and trades at a P/E of about 13.6 with a market cap near $17.7B.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 98,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.19.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 41.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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