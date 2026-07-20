Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $970.6930 million for the quarter.

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Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $881.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.52 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, analysts expect Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGIOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

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