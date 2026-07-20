Go Pro
→ My next big call (under $1) (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (SGIOY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its resultson Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $970.6930 million for the quarter.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $881.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.52 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, analysts expect Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Performance

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGIOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

See Also

Earnings History for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Right Now?

Before you consider Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR wasn't on the list.

While Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
My next big call (under $1)
My next big call (under $1)
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines