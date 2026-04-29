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Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags Viking, Almonty Industries, and Scorpio Tankers as the Shipping stocks to watch, each posting the highest dollar trading volume among shipping names in recent days.
  • Shipping stocks are highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, ship supply/charter markets and regulatory changes, which drives volatility but can create buying opportunities when conditions improve.
  • Company notes: Viking is a passenger-ship operator with a 92-ship fleet, Scorpio Tankers runs a 110-vessel tanker fleet, and Almonty is a tungsten concentrate producer shipping product from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Viking, Almonty Industries, and Scorpio Tankers are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or provide services to commercial vessels—such as container lines, dry‑bulk carriers, tankers and related maritime logistics firms. These stocks are highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel prices, ship supply/charter markets and regulatory changes, which can make them volatile but potentially attractive when industry conditions improve. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Viking Right Now?

Before you consider Viking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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