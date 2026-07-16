Shore Bancshares (SHBI) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $60.4240 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.35 million. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.7%

SHBI stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shore Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Shore Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Shore Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Shore Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shore Bancshares currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHBI

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,501 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,022 shares of the bank's stock valued at $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,208 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 918,202 shares of the bank's stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 350,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 311,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company's stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: SHBI is the bank holding company for Shore Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Shore Bancshares focuses on delivering community-oriented banking services with an emphasis on personalized customer relationships.

Shore Community Bank's lending portfolio includes commercial real estate, construction loans, agricultural loans, small business loans under government-sponsored programs, and conventional residential mortgages.

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