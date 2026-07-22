Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 86 to GBX 83 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 94 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 233.

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JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 82.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.80.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 8.63 earnings per share for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of GBX 1,266.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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