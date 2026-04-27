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Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "House Stock" Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Anpario logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed its "house stock" rating for Anpario, while Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares to a Buy and raised its target price to GBX 570, which matches the consensus price target.
  • ANP shares were trading up about 2.3%, opening at GBX 496; the company has a market capitalization of £84.05 million, a P/E of 13.07, and a 52‑week range of GBX 370–580.
  • Anpario manufactures natural feed additives for animal health and feed quality, selling products under brands such as Orego‑Stim, Optomega and pHorce.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Anpario.

Anpario (LON:ANP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Anpario to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 457 to GBX 570 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 570.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anpario

Anpario Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 496 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 489.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.84. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

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