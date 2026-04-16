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Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "House Stock" Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Marks and Spencer Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on Marks & Spencer, and the broker consensus is a Moderate Buy (six Buy, two Hold) with an average target of GBX 416.43.
  • The shares opened at GBX 367.40 (52‑week range GBX 315.30–417.80) with a market cap of £7.44bn; the stock trades below the consensus target and shows stretched valuation metrics (P/E 408.22) and high leverage (debt/equity 121.22).
  • Insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares at GBX 404 for about £606,000, and corporate insiders now own 0.50% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group to GBX 430 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 416.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

LON:MKS opened at GBX 367.40 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 315.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 417.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 368.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.85. The company has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total value of £606,000. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK's most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation. We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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