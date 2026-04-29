Shore Capital Group Reaffirms "House Stock" Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reiterated by Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Warpaint London from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 455.

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Warpaint London Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of Warpaint London stock traded down GBX 15.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172. 2,877,720 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.13. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 495. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market cap of £138.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Warpaint London had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of £105.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warpaint London will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warpaint London

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services. Warpaint London PLC sells its products to retailers, distributors, supermarkets, and retail chains, as well as through online. The company operates in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Spain, Denmark, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally.

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