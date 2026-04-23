Shore Capital Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 352.67.

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ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 250. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,638. The firm has a market cap of £298.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.30.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

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