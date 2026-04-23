Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Shore Capital Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ASOS logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated a "Buy" rating on ASOS, and Berenberg also restated a "Buy" with a GBX 600 price target; analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (four Buys, two Holds) with an average target of GBX 352.67.
  • ASOS traded at GBX 250 mid-day with a market cap of £298.6m, but shows a negative PE and a very high debt-to-equity ratio (342.8), indicating significant leverage and financial risk despite analyst support.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASOS.

ASOS (LON:ASC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 352.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASC

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock traded up GBX 25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 250. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,638. The firm has a market cap of £298.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 375.30.

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ASOS (LON:ASC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASOS Right Now?

Before you consider ASOS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASOS wasn't on the list.

While ASOS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines