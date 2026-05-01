Shore Capital Group Reiterates "House Stock" Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 96 price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 98.

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NewRiver REIT Trading Up 0.9%

LON NRR opened at GBX 75.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.22. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 81.70. The company has a market cap of £326.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 74.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.05.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

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