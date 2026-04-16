Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Rises By 25.7%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 475,045 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 377,944 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,395 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3%

MITT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 70,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 10.13%.The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. AG Mortgage Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company's stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

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