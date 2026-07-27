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Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 56.6%

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Alfa Laval logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Alfa Laval’s unsponsored ADR fell 56.6% to 2,506 shares as of July 15, representing essentially 0.0% of shares outstanding and just 0.1 days to cover.
  • Alfa Laval reported quarterly EPS of $0.52, below the $0.62 consensus estimate, while revenue matched expectations at $1.87 billion. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $2.33.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Deutsche Bank and Pareto Securities supported a “Buy” view, while Citigroup maintained “Neutral”; the overall consensus rating is “Hold.”
  • Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,506 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 5,779 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Alfa Laval has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $62.95.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALFVY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Alfa Laval from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alfa Laval

About Alfa Laval

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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