Short Interest in Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 44.5%

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,942 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the March 31st total of 133,201 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,938,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Alstom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Alstom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alstom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALSMY

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company's portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world's largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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