Short Interest in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Declines By 12.9%

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,364,289 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the February 26th total of 10,754,991 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,887,871 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Amer Sports alerts: Sign Up

Amer Sports Stock Down 1.4%

AS opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amer Sports, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amer Sports wasn't on the list.

While Amer Sports currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here