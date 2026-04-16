Short Interest in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Increases By 25.0%

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,707,417 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 9,364,289 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,704,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 2,052 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $68,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,882.24. This trade represents a 33.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 6,511 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $216,686.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,309.44. This represents a 54.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,020 shares of company stock valued at $300,186.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,466 shares of the company's stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,745 shares of the company's stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 18,572 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,300 shares of the company's stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 946,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.81. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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