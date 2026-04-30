Short Interest in BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Drops By 20.2%

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,455 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 1,823 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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BANCORP 34 Stock Performance

BCTF stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.18. BANCORP 34 has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCORP 34 had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.45%.The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

About BANCORP 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals.

Further Reading

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