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Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Drops By 57.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged by 57.9% to 90,984 shares as of April 15 (from 216,042 on March 31); with an average daily volume of 2,373,623 the days-to-cover is 0.0 and effectively 0.0% of the stock is sold short.
  • Analyst sentiment has trended more positive with upgrades from UBS and Barclays (DZ Bank also upgraded to hold) despite a Zacks downgrade, and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy (2 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Bayer has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a negative P/E of -10.09; it reported Q results with EPS of $0.18 (in line) and set FY2026 EPS guidance at 1.251–1.400, near analysts' ~1.2 estimate.
  • Interested in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 90,984 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 216,042 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,373,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.70. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.251-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft is a global life sciences company headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, with a history dating back to 1863. The company operates across three principal business areas—Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science—serving customers and markets worldwide. Bayer develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, over-the-counter healthcare products and agricultural solutions, and maintains research and development programs focused on new therapies and technologies in its core fields.

In Pharmaceuticals, Bayer focuses on prescription drugs across therapeutic areas such as cardiology, oncology, hematology and women's health, supporting clinical development and regulatory activities for both marketed products and pipeline candidates.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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