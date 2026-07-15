Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO) Drops By 45.7%

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 114,472 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 211,008 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,462 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEPO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cantor Equity Partners to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cantor Equity Partners from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cantor Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on CEPO

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEPO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Cantor Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cantor Equity Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in Cantor Equity Partners by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 81,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank‐check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

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