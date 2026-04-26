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Short Interest in Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Increases By 139.3%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Ck Hutchison logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 139.3% to 388,007 shares as of April 15 (up from 162,157 on March 31), yielding a short-interest ratio of about 1.1 days based on average daily volume.
  • The stock traded at $8.31 (up $0.13) on the latest session with volume of 121,914 versus an average of 168,493, sits near its 52-week high of $8.44, and shows solid liquidity and low leverage (quick ratio 1.37, current ratio 1.57, debt-to-equity 0.33).
  • Interested in Ck Hutchison? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 388,007 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the March 31st total of 162,157 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,822 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ck Hutchison Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.31. 121,914 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,493. Ck Hutchison has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

About Ck Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: CKHUY is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long‑term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital‑intensive sectors.

The company's principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world's largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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